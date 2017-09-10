Armed man shot, killed by police in Novant Huntersville

File (Photo: NBC Charlotte)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- The NC SBI is investigating after Huntersville Police shot and killed an armed man inside Presbyterian Hospital late Sunday.

According to Huntersville Police, officers responded to the hospital in reference to an armed man that fired several shots. When police arrived, hospital staff and witnesses directed them to the area where the man was last seen.

Investigators said the officers located the man and that he was still armed during a search of the area. Police said the officers felt threatened by the man’s actions and fired several rounds at him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the person killed.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the SBI’s investigating, police said. Huntersville Police said no one else was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Huntersville Police at 704-464-5400.

