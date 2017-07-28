Armed robbers nab thousands in cash from Top Golf facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There was an alarming armed robbery involving thousands of dollars in cash at a hot spot in Charlotte. NBC Charlotte is learning two suspects held up Top Golf employees at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

The police report shows there were two suspects and three victims.

“I think it’s pretty crazy considering it just opened,” said one customer.

That customer was celebrating his 21st birthday at Top Golf on Friday. He learned about a surprise that no one wanted to hear.

“Oh wow, did not know that,” said one customer.

Two suspects armed with a handgun robbed Top Golf just after 1 a.m. on Thursday. The police report shows they got away with several thousand dollars.

“It’s a family place, what’s going on?,” said a customer.

One of the three victims had minor injuries. A spokesperson for Top Golf released the following statement:

“We are relieved that no one was seriously hurt, and we are cooperating fully with the police investigation. The safety of our Associates and Guests is always our top priority.”

“(It’s) a good place, sorry to hear that happened,” said the customer.

Both customers say they won’t be deterred from having fun and they’ll be back. However, they hope the suspects are caught by then.

So far, there are no suspects or arrests in the case.

