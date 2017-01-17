Armed robbery in Hildebran, suspect at large

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

HILDEBRAN, N.C. -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an armed robbery at the Fast Track Convenience Store located at the corner of S. Center Street and 4th Avenue in Hildebran.

When deputies talked to the store clerk about the robbery, the clerk told them that a black male walked into the store, pulled something from his pant pocket, and demanded money. The suspect then stole money and other items from the store.

After robbing the convenience store, the suspect got into a mid 90's gold Mitsubishi, which was parked at the gas pumps, and fled the scene heading towards Henry River Road.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 5 feet tall with dreads in his hair. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a hoodie and blue jeans.

The Criminal Investigation Division is working on this case. Anyone with information on this crime should contact Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.

