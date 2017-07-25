Arrest after Uptown assaults on women spark concern

Miranda didn’t want to show her face on camera but felt it was important to tell her story.

“It was 1:50 am on a Friday night,” she began. She and her friends had just parted ways.

Just a block away from the ballpark, at the intersection of Fifth and Graham street, Miranda was about to order an Uber.

“That’s when I heard footsteps behind me.”

That’s when she said 26-year-old Rayshawn Black came from behind and went for a clutch beneath her arm.

“We were actually struggling like a tug of war.”

She has the scratches to prove it.

“I was screaming as loud as I could. I didn’t realize I could scream that loud,” Miranda said. Those screams scared the suspect off.

She called police and said they were there within three minutes.

Minutes later police got a call this same man attempted to rob someone else that night. He was picked up and identified.

According to an inmate search he’s been arrested at least five times in Mecklenburg County, for offenses ranging from attempted armed robbery to breaking and entering.

“I’m not sure what more we can do as a community and as the police as well,” Miranda said.

Another woman’s bruises and cuts are healing, after she too was robbed on Graham Street, at 7:30 Thursday night.

“I had my hand back out on my arm and he slipped his arm through my handbag when he was running past me and whipped me down to the ground and just started pulling,” Maggie Fahy said.

“If we can’t walk in our neighborhood. What’s the point in living uptown,” said Miranda.

Miranda warns others not to walk alone, even in neighborhoods you feel safe.

And she’s now considering carrying mace as protection.

