Arrest made in Epicentre weekend fight

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man believed to be kidnapped's body found
-
CMPD identifies man killed in crash
-
Thousands evacuated for power failure
-
Thousands stolen from Top Golf in armed robbery
-
Large police presence outside Midnight Diner
-
Fatal crash in south Charlotte closes road
-
Tampa Bay area forecast
-
One to two weeks before power fully restored to OBX islands
-
Shark jumps onto fishing boat, stuns everyone
-
2 found with gunshot wounds
More Stories
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting outside South…Jul 31, 2017, 6:52 a.m.
-
Viral post claims NC woman contracted flesh-eating…Jul 31, 2017, 5:37 p.m.
-
Scaramucci out as White House Communications directorJul 31, 2017, 2:45 p.m.