Arrest made in Hickory double homicide

Daniel Jeremiah Minton (Photo: Hickory Police)

HICKORY, N.C. – Police in Hickory have made an arrest in connection with a fatal double shooting Thursday.

Investigators told NBC Charlotte the suspect, 19-year-old Daniel Jeremiah Minton, turned himself in early Friday morning without incident. Minton is facing two counts of murder for the deaths of Branique Stephan McKnight, 18, and Janarion Kaverio Knox, 20.

#HickoryPD say they have arrested 19 y/o Daniel Jerimiah Minton on 2 counts of Murder. #wcnc #breaking — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) September 1, 2017

Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Hickory Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of 12th Avenue SE. When officers arrived, they found McKnight and Knox suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Minton is being held without bond, officials said. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

