Assault charge against Butler football coach dismissed

Brian Hales. (PHOTO: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Butler High School football coach Brian Hales has returned to the school after an assault charge against him was dismissed.

Hales was arrested in November of 2016 after a 30-year-old woman reported that he assaulted her. He was suspended without pay while the incident was under investigation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released the following statement Friday:

“He is coaching and teaching again at Butler High School.”

According to the District Attorney’s Office, multiple attempts to contact the victim were unsuccessful and she did not appear in court on the trial date. Without the victim’s testimony, the State “did not have sufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” which led to the dismissal of the charge against Hales.

