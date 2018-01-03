Autopsy reveals Sherin Mathews died of 'homicidal violence'

Sherin Mathews (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - An autopsy reveals 3-year-old Sherin Mathews died of "homicidal violence," according to multiple sources who have reviewed the document.

A law enforcement official confirmed to WFAA on Wednesday the manner of death for the Richardson girl.

A cause of death could not be determined due to extensive decomposition, the official said.

Attorneys for Sherin Mathews’ adoptive parents received a copy of the autopsy report for the 3-year-old who went missing Oct. 7 and was later found dead.

The attorney representing Sini Mathews said the report, received Tuesday evening from the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, does not implicate her in Sherin’s death.

“There is nothing in the autopsy results that indicate Sini Mathews had anything to do with the death of Sherin Mathews,” Mitch Nolte told WFAA in a statement late Tuesday.

Nolte did not provide more specific comments on the findings because he was not aware if the report had been made public.

Sini and her husband, Wesley Mathews, are expected in court Wednesday morning for a CPS custody hearing for their 4-year-old biological daughter.

The couple can either forfeit their parental rights during that hearing, or the court could decide a date for a civil trial to possibly terminate their rights.

Sherin Mathews went missing Oct. 7. Her body was found Oct. 22 and identified days later. Wesley Mathews admitted to police that he removed Sherin’s body from the home after changing his story multiple times on the events leading up to her death. The couple left Sherin home alone the night before her disappearance, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Wesley Mathews is charged with injury to a child, while Sini is charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

Wednesday would mark the third CPS hearing for the Mathews parents. During a hearing in late November, doctors testified that Sherin showed signs of abuse.

Last month, the couple temporarily lost their rights to see their biological child.

