Attorney for suspect in Holly Bobo case asking for judge to be recused

Holly Bobo. WSMV

NASHVILLE - The attorney of accused killer Zach Adams is asking for the judge to recuse himself from the Holly Bobo case.

In a motion, she has argued that Judge Creed McGinley has shown bias towards the state.

According to a memorandum in support of the motion, the judge has had ex parte communications with prosecutors in the case regarding a potential conflict of interest with one of Adams' defense attorneys. The motion also questions the judge's ability to remain impartial in the case.

"During the same (Jan. 24, 2017) teleconference, the Court made several comments that clearly illustrate that it made a predetermination as to the built of Mr. Addams in an apparent effort to induce a plea of guilty from Mr. Adams," the memorandum said.

Adams' trail is set to begin April 3 in Hardin County. His brother, Dylan Adams is also charged in the case and will be tried separately. A third defendent, Jason Autry, is set to face trial in July.

The three men are accused of kidnapping, raping and killing the 20-year-old nursing student.

Bobo went missing from her family's home in Darden, Tenn., on April 13, 2011. Her remains were found in a remote part of Decatur County in September 2014.

