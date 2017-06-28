Charges: Woman fatally shot boyfriend in YouTube stunt

Authorities say 19-year-old Monalisa Perez fatally shot her boyfriend as the couple staged a YouTube stunt.

HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong.

Monalisa Perez of Halstad was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III.



According to a criminal complaint filed in Norman County the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz had wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest for quite some time. On Monday she finally agreed, and fired from about a foot away as he held the book to his chest.



Authorities say Ruiz died from a single gunshot wound. Perez told them the entire episode had been recorded, and investigators recovered two cameras and a .50 caliber Desert Eagle pistol. When interviewed Perez told detectives that Ruiz had shown her a book that he shot, and the bullet had not gone through. They used a different book for the stunt, she said.

A search of YouTube reveals a number of challenges, stunts, and life moments posted under the moniker LaMonaLisa. In one Perez reveals she is pregnant with the couple's second child. They also have a young daughter together.





