Authorities: NC man accused of stabbing girlfriend arrested in SC

Wade Wallace Doering (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities traveled from Lincoln County to Greenville, South Carolina to apprehend a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the foot and shoulder.

Morgan Michelle Oates, 25, was taken to the Sherrill's Ford Fire Department in Catawba County Tuesday seeking help for stab wounds to her foot and shoulder. She was then taken to the hospital and the incident was reported to police.

Oates told authorities that her boyfriend, Wade Wallace Doering, 30, stabbed her.

However, when deputies went to the residence on the 8100 block of Optimist Club Road where the stabbing allegedly occurred, Doering already had left the scene.

Authorities said they found out that Doering had been picked up by an unknown man in a red pickup truck and was believed to be taken to Spartanburg, South Carolina.

After further investigation, authorities were able to locate Doering. He was arrested by deputies in a Greenville hotel room Thursday. Officer recovered the weapon allegedly used in teh stabbing incident.

Doering has been charged in South Carolina as a fugitive from justice.

© 2018 WCNC.COM