Authorities tracking candies that could get kids high

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Parents, listen up.

There’s a new item on the market that looks like innocent candy, but is actually infused with a chemical compound originating in cannabis. CBD candies are legal to sell because they don’t have THC, which is what gives marijuana its psychoactive effect.

But people are worried these candies will land in the hands of kids come Halloween.

They look like any other candy with colorful packaging. The only thing distinguishing them is a set of three tiny letters on the wrapper.

The treats pack a powerful treat.

“My kids will not be eating this candy for Halloween,” said Linda Miller.

The candy has become a nightmare for state drug enforcement agencies as Halloween draws near. The colorful packaging, the flavors, all designed to mask the potent ingredient found in the snacks.

CBD is one of more than 100 chemical compounds found in cannabis. It’s not psychoactive like THC, but it’s known to give users a relaxing feeling.

Many of these candies claim to have no THC, but ALE agent Jason Locklear said that isn’t always the case.

“We’re finding that when we send some of these products to the North Carolina crime lab that they’re coming back positive for THC,” Locklear explained.

Because of a peanut allergy, Miller’s family already makes it a habit to carefully go through their candy.

“I don’t think you can ever be too overly cautious with your kids,” she said.

They’ll now be adding one more treat to keep a close watch for.

