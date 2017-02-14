Autopsy of slain Union Co. teacher released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The autopsy report for Ruijuan Guo, a Union County teacher that was shot and killed in September 2016, was released this week.

According to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, Guo died as a result of a devastating head injury sustained due to a gunshot wound to the head on September 14, 2016.

The autopsy report showed a gunshot wound to the head which caused injury to the skull and brain. Findings included diffuse cerebral swelling, evident of cerebral herniation, and marked in vivo autolysis of brain consistent with brain death. Officials say there was no evidence of significant pre-existing disease.

