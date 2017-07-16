A Del Rio Elementary School teacher has been arrested and accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Isaac Aldaco, 34, has been charged with indecency with a child and improper relationship between an educator and student. He’s been booked into Bexar County Jail with his bond set at $275,000.

The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District confirms that he was employed there, and its own Facebook page shows that Aldaco was recognized as a Teacher of the Year for 2016.

