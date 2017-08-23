Basektball game in East Charlotte ends in gunshots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A pick-up game of basketball in East Charlotte ends in gunshots, according to officers with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Tuesday afternoon, a 19-year-old teen male and another man were playing a game of basketball on the half court in their apartment complex on Wallace Road.

According to the teen's mother, her son won the game and started to leave the court when the man he was playing against got mad and started yelling at him and threatening him.

The teen went home and told his mother what happened.

A few minutes later, the teen went back outside and the man was supposedly waiting for him with a gun.

According to the mother, the suspect fired a shot at the ground, scaring her son, who took off running.

According to the incident report, the man fired another round, grazing the teen, before the bullet lodged into the side of one of the apartments.

"I'm 36-years-old and I couldn't imagine getting into a fight with a 19-year-old. Especially not over a game," the teen's mother said.

Her son is a new father she says, and she can't imagine the pain the family would feel if he was not here to raise his baby son.

"It's senseless," she said. "It's not worth it."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the suspect had not been caught.

