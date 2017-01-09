BB gun found in high school student's locker in Rock Hill, police say

YORK S.C. – A York Preparatory Academy student was arrested after a BB gun was reportedly found in his locker.

According to Rock Hill Police, two officers responded to a report of a BB gun found in a student’s locker on January 5. Police say that the school’s principal told them that school stuff was cleaning out lockers before students’ return to school after Christmas break when the weapon was found inside a backpack.

Investigators say that the student told school administration that his cousin must have placed the weapon inside the backpack and in the locker. Police say the student told officers that the gun belonged to him, but denied placing it in the locker and said he didn’t know it was inside his locker.

After the principal spoke to two other students, the student whose locker held the weapon was placed under arrest. He was issued a juvenile summons to court for unlawful possession of a weapon on school property before being released to the custody of his mother

