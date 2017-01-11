Report: Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend with a taco

Steven Stokes was arrested for assualting his girlfriend with a taco. (Photo: Custom)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WBIR) -- Blount County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Tennessee man after he threatened to burn down his girlfriend's house and assaulted her with a taco, according to a report from the sheriff's office.

Steven Erwin Stokes, 47, of Maryville is charged with domestic assault, aggravated domestic assault, failure to appear to in court for a misdemeanor charge and contempt of court, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

The report states an argument started Friday afternoon when Stokes learned his 46-year-old girlfriend had a profile on an online dating website.

The girlfriend's adult nephew lives with her and returned from work while the couple argued. The report states Stokes "hit her in the face" and "was tearing up the house."

The woman said Stokes went outside to yell at her nephew, and when Stokes stepped out, she locked the door.

Stokes returned around 11 p.m. Friday night and the argument rekindled.

The girlfriend threatened to call 911. Stokes responded by threatening to "burn the house down" if she called the police.

When the girlfriend picked up the phone, Stokes picked up a taco. He then pressed the taco into his girlfriend's face and pushed her down the hallway, according to BCSO's report.

The girlfriend yelled for her nephew to call the police, but Stokes threatened to attack the nephew if he made the call. Instead of calling the police, the nephew called a neighbor.

Stokes attacked the nephew, grabbing him by the neck with both hands.

Responding officers noticed "severe redness" on the nephew's neck. On the girlfriend, officers saw "remnants of a taco smeared on her face, as well as her black shirt."

Officers observed a cake and additional taco remnants on the kitchen floor.

When officers met Stokes, he was drinking a beer at a neighbor's house.

According to the report, Stokes, "also mentioned that he has extreme anger problems that he is trying to deal with."

Before the incident, Stokes had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.

The girlfriend and her nephew suffered minor injuries.

Authorities are holding Stokes on $6,500 bond at the Blount County Sheriff's Office Corrections Facility, according to the sheriff's office.

