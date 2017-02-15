Be on the lookout for funny money

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Gaston County Police are warning store owners, managers and clerks to be on the lookout for counterfeit money.

Police said the area's been flooded with them in the past month. The department posted pictures on its Facebook page of one of the fake bills.

Experts advise people handling money to keep an eye out for blurry borders, broken presidential portraits or no watermarks; those are clues that the bill is a fake.

Police said anyone who encounters counterfeit money to contact their local police department.



