Bicyclist killed in hit and run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A bicyclist was killed by a hit and run driver on Friday night just before midnight in west Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officers responded to the 10,000 block of Wilkinson Boulevard after reports that a person on a bicycle was hit by a car.

Upon arrival, police located the bicyclist, 28-year-old Jessie Miller, lying in the westbound lane. Miller was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic at 12:00 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Miller fled the scene before officers arrived.

CMPD believes that Miller was riding his bike in the left, eastbound lane when he was struck from behind. Miller was not wearing a helmet, but his bicycle was equipped with front and rear lights.

Miller was not suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Miller's next of kin has been notified.

Police have not stated whether or not they any leads at this time.

The CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit is conducting the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Steve Williams at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

