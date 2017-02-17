Bill filed aims to end racial profiling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There is a new effort to prevent racial profiling during police encounters.

In Charlotte, police are more likely to pull over black drivers. That's according to a UNC-Chapel Hill study from last year.

The study also says black men, between 16- and 30-years-old, are three-times more likely to be searched than any other driver.

Now, a House bill filed this week would require police to track new data, especially with the use of deadly force.

NBC Charlotte spoke with a mother whose son was killed by police in 2011.

For Temako McCarthy, the fight for justice lasts as long as the pain from heartache.

“I’m going to fight and I'm going to back this bill,” McCarthy. “I have to do that because my son lost his life and he can't speak.”

In 2011, her son, Lareko Williams, was tased to death by police. She claims part of it involved racial profiling.

“It’s a serious, strong epidemic that's going on,” says McCarthy.

Fast forward to 2017. A new bill would require police to keep records of information such as age, race and gender during use of deadly force situations.

“So we can start to rebuild the trust in our law enforcement,” says State Representative Rodney Moore.

Representative Moore is one of the sponsors of the bill.

“It gives us clear and concise data to either prove or disprove a claim of arbitrary profiling,” says Representative Moore.

If approved, a database would also track which police departments check on immigration status during traffic stops. In addition, the State would require certain training guidelines for officers to prevent profiling.

“Removing implicit bias so that people see all people as people and not as this segment of the population that we're going to pull over,” says Robert Dawkins with the SAFE Coalition.

In Williams' case, a jury found the officer used excessive force. His family was awarded half-a-million dollars.

However, McCarthy’s fight continues and the pain remains.

“You can never put a price on life,” says McCarthy. “They say time heals all wounds, it doesn't.”

NBC Charlotte also reached out to the Fraternal order of Police for comment, but at this point have yet to hear back.

