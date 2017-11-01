Body found in wooded area in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area in Rowan County Wednesday.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, the body was found behind the old Magic Mart building on Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.

The remains will be sent to the N.C. Medical Examiners Office to help identify the body.

