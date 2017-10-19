Bodybuilding bandits? Ballantyne gym lockers burglarized

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Gym time accompanied with a crime. That's what happened Tuesday night at the LA Fitness on Copper Road in Ballantyne.

Sometime between 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., the suspect went into the men's locker room and broke into four lockers.

“I initially thought it was a joke," said Russel Baker, one of the victims. He goes to the gym on a regular basis.

"You wouldn’t think that ... when you get done with a workout, part of your life would be missing," Baker said.

Baker lost more than fatigue after his Tuesday workout. He came back to the locker room and found his pants taken out of his gym bag. Inside those pants were his keys, credit cards, bank cards, and driver's license.

It's not the first time local locker rooms have been robbed.

In 2016, the Harris YMCA had reports of items going missing in the locker room.

In 2015, personal belongings were plucked from a Planet Fitness.

CMPD says there are some do's and don't to deter gym bag bandits.

Do research on a gym before joining. Some have lax security systems. Don't bring anything valuable unless you're using it during the workout. Lock your lockers! Don't make it easy for thieves.

While some gym-goers claim having a lock makes you a target, Baker said he wouldn't change a thing about his last experience. He commended LA Fitness for the way they handled the matter and said he plans on hitting the gym again Friday.

