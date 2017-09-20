Bomb threat at elementary school in Mooresville

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – A Mooresville elementary school was placed on lockdown after a bomb threat was made Wednesday.

According to Shepherd Elementary School officials, a threatening call was made to the school Wednesday morning. Emergency personnel were called to the school and are working to secure the building, school officials said.

School leaders said all students and faculty are safe. Police are sweeping the property and have not found a bomb, officials confirmed.

This is a developing situation. Please stick with WCNC.com as more details become available.

