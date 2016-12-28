Box store burglaries reach new heights

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Big box store burglaries are reaching new heights.

Tuesday, two suspects in Georgia cut a hole through a Target rooftop and dropped down into the women’s restroom.

"They didn't seem to be in a horrible hurry,” said Captain Ryan Sears with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

No alarm went off, giving the suspects ample time to do a walk through and smash open an ATM.

"They were also able to get four Galaxy Tablets, which have an approximate value of $600 total. $150 a piece. And a drone backpack valued at about $150 also,” Sears said.

Police said two crooks with the same MO targeted the Ollies Outlet Store on Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia. It happened late Christmas Eve, possibly into the early morning hours of Christmas Day.

Two suspects cut a square shaped hole in the roof. Once inside they broke into a safe and stole $9750.

So far, stores in at least three nearby states have fallen victim to the same crime.

Captain Sears said the same two men could be crossing state lines and responsible for multiple burglaries.

"We do have a link because there is a yellow crowbar and sledgehammer at this location on the ATM along with a location in middle Georgia, I believe Macon and West Virginia and Tennessee stores also."

