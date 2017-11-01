Boyfriend of missing NC toddler's mother in custody | Search for toddler continues

ZyRah Nicole Holliday (Photo: Harnett County Sheriff's Office)

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WRAL) — Authorities issued an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing 3-year-old girl in Spring Lake.

Zy'Rah Nicole Holliday was last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers and the word "Love" on it and black jogging pants.

RELATED: Amber Alert issued for missing NC toddler

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said the girl and her 11-month-old half-brother were taken from their apartment at about 6:15 a.m. following a domestic dispute. The boy was found shortly after 10:30 a.m. at a nearby home of a relative, Coats said.

Daquan Thomas, photo via WRAL (NBC). (Photo: WRAL (NBC))

Daquan Seandre Thomas, 20, was apprehended Tuesday afternoon near the relative's home and was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of felony child abduction.

Click here for full story.

Copyright 2017 WRAL (NBC)