Boyfriend of missing NC toddler's mother in custody | Search for toddler continues

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WRAL) — Authorities issued an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing 3-year-old girl in Spring Lake.
Zy'Rah Nicole Holliday was last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers and the word "Love" on it and black jogging pants.
Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said the girl and her 11-month-old half-brother were taken from their apartment at about 6:15 a.m. following a domestic dispute. The boy was found shortly after 10:30 a.m. at a nearby home of a relative, Coats said.
Daquan Seandre Thomas, 20, was apprehended Tuesday afternoon near the relative's home and was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of felony child abduction.
