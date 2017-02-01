Burke Co. custodian fired, arrested for soliciting child for indecent liberties

Shelnut, Timothy Matthew (Photo: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A custodian at a Burke County school has been fired after being charged with indecent liberties with a child.

Timothy Matthew Shelnut, 44, is being held with a $5,000 bond for charges related to soliciting a child by computer/electronic device to commit sexual acts.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Shelnut was arrested Tuesday after Burke County Sheriff's investigators found through an undercover operation that Shelnut was engaging in inappropriate conversation with a minor through social media.

