Burke Co. SWAT situation interrupted twice by curious neighbor, suspect on the loose

Paul Alan Hyler (Photo: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities are continuing their search for a man after he allegedly shot an acquaintance in the stomach Monday, prompting a SWAT standoff that was interrupted by a curious neighbor.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office was called to a dead end road in the South Mountains around 11:30 a.m. Sunday where they found 43-year-old Andrew Jackson. He had been shot in the abdomen and was in serious condition, prompting emergency services to airlift him to a hospital in Charlotte.

After investigating, authorities said Jackson and Paul Alan Hyler had been in a dispute inside Hyler's camper trailer.

Deputies believed Hyler was still in his trailer and called in the Burke County SWAT. However, after they "deployed chemical agents" and entered the trailer, they found that Hyler wasn't inside.

Authorities said while SWAT was investigating the trailer, they had to pull away from the trailer twice because of a possible suspect on a powerline overlooking the trailer. After they found the person, they said they ended up being a local resident with an AR-15 assault rifle who was watching the scene from a distance.

"The Sheriff's Office reminds the media, neighbors, and curiosity seekers to obey the commands of law enforcement and remain outside of the areas of danger," the Burke County Sheriff's Office said following the incident.

Burke County SWAT said they were not completely sure if Hyler was inside the trailer or hiding in the woods, so the curious overlooker was actually extremely magnified to them.

"Our mission is to protect all persons around a crime scene and we want to keep our focus on locating and keeping a dangerous suspect from harming any innocent person."

Hyler has not yet been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton-Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.

