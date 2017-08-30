Burke County nurse, husband accused of prescription fraud

Kristine Renae Baker (Photo: NC State Bureau of Investigation)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. – A Burke County nurse and her husband were arrested last week after investigators said they were responsible for prescription fraud.

According to the SBI, Kristine Renae Baker, a nurse practitioner in Burke County, and her husband, Kenneth Alan Chester, were arrested on August 25.

Investigators alleged that Baker wrote fraudulent prescriptions on 21 occasions and forged the identity of a separate prescriber on 13 occasions to allow Chester to receive 2,010 dosage units of oxycodone. Baker was charged with 12 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge, and seven counts of identity theft.

Kenneth Alan Chester (Photo: NC State Bureau of Investigation)

Chester was charged with 12 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, and deception or subterfuge.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 WCNC.COM