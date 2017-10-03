Burke County teacher arrested for presenting fake receipts to school for money

Hampton Boggs. Photo via Burke County Sheriff's Office.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A former Burke County Public Schools teacher was arrested Tuesday for presenting fake receipts to the school for which he received payment, according to Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were notified by East Burke High School staff members after the school realized that a sum of money was missing or stolen.

Burk County Public Schools said in the statement they were also aware of a possible misappropriation of funds stemming from East Burke's wrestling team, coached by East Burke English teacher Hampton Boggs. Following investigations, Boggs was suspended without pay in August and went on to resign on September 14.

Boggs is facing six counts of feloniously obtaining property by false tenses, according to deputies. He is being held under a $40,000 secured bond.

Boggs was with Burke County Public Schools since 2013.

