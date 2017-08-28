Cadaver dogs to search Mooresville property after new leads emerge in 2003 cold case

Bernadette Mildred Rodko (Photo: Mooresville Police Department)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- The Mooresville Police Department and other authorities are investigating a cold case disappearance from 2003.

Bernadette Mildred Rodko was last seen on I-77 near Mile Marker 43 on October 17, 2003 around 3 a.m. This year, Rodko would be 58.

The Mooresville Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation have been investigating Rodko's disappearance as a homicide. Recently, they said they've developed leads that provide new information.

Investigators said they will conduct a cadaver dog search on Monday in several areas of interest including on properties located on Ketchie Drive and E. Wilson Avenue in Mooresville.

According to authorities, cadaver dogs from the N.C. Bureau of Investigation and Western Carolina University will be on site.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Rodko is asked to contact the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.

© 2017 WCNC.COM