Car being chased by Kannapolis police crashes into restaurant

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Police in Kannapolis are searching for the driver of a stolen car that crashed into a restaurant early Thursday morning.

According to Kannapolis Police, officers with the Landis Police Department were pursuing a white 2015 Nissan that eventually drove into Kannapolis. Police say the Landis officer initially made contact with the vehicle while investigating a reported breaking and entering of a car.

Kannapolis officers picked up the chase of the suspect vehicle at the intersection of North Cannon Boulevard and East 18th Street just north of the Rowan County line. Officers continued to pursue the Nissan onto First Street when the driver crossed Main Street and lost control, hitting Restaurant 46 on West Avenue.

Police say two occupants of the vehicle ran after the crash and escaped from police. During their investigation, detectives learned that the Nissan was reported stolen in Lancaster, South Carolina in January of 2015.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Kannapolis Police at 704-920-4000.

