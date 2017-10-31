WCNC
Car shot at on I-85 in Gaston County, reports say

Belmont Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Belmont Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a car being shot at on I-85 near Exit 27 in Belmont. A woman told NBC Charlotte her son and granddaughter were inside the car when a person started firing shots at their car.

A suspect has not been identified in the case. Officials did not say if anyone was hurt from the incident.

