Caregiver attacked 94-year-old woman for feeding dog ‘people food'

MEMORIAL VILLAGE, Texas – Police near Houston are looking for a health care provider who was caught on a webcam hitting the elderly woman she was supposed to be caring for.

According to Memorial Village Police, Brenda Floyd is wanted for assault with bodily injury on the elderly/disabled.

Dorothy Bratten has Alzheimer's and can't speak for herself, but the video tells a disturbing story.

Police say Floyd was supposed to be helping Bratten at her West Houston home on Jan. 1. The victim was “seen feeding her dog people" food, which upset Floyd.

"Why you feed that dog human food!" she yells.

Floyd can then be seen on video striking the victim numerous times on her side as well as to the back of her head.

Bratten's family became concerned after noticing a few bruises, and put up the camera on New Year's Eve.

They were reviewing the video the next day and saw the shocking assault.

Floyd, 59, is described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'2" tall and weighs approximately 215 lbs.

Police tell us she has no criminal history and had worked for the family for about three years. They hired her through a popular website called care.com.

"The family felt very comfortable with her and even assisted her with purchasing a vehicle in order to be able to get transportation to come to house to provide care and were very, very disappointed when the saw the abuse," said Asst. Chief Ray Schultz with the Memorial Villages Police Department.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for an arrest in the case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.

