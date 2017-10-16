Caregiver arrested after witness says he sexually assault two young girls

Ivan Dawkins (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have charged a 43-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting two young girls he was responsible for providing care for.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Armory Drive after receiving a call for a sexual assault around 8 p.m. Sunday. The witness told officers that he called 911 after seeing a man sexually assault two young girls.

CMPD found the man and the young girls nearby and transported the man, who was later identified as Ivan Dawkins to police headquarters where he was interviewed by detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Dawkins was the caregiver of the victims at the time of the assault. The two young girls are ages seven and nine.

Dawkins was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child after the interview.

This continues to be an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

