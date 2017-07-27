Cartel meth trafficker in Charlotte sentenced to nine years in jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A U.S. District Attorney, joined by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney, announced Thursday that a man convicted of distributing methamphetamine across Mecklenburg County has been sentenced to more than nine years in jail.

Mario Canino-Morales was sentenced to 109 months in a federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release on multiples drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to a report released from the Department of Justice.

Canino-Morales, along with co-defendant Fernando Morales-Matos, plead guilty in December of trafficking more than 2.5 Kilograms over the summer of 2016, with an intent to expand methamphetamine distribution in Charlotte.

The two are from Puerto Rico and, according to court records, both admitted to being part of the Mexican drug cartel.

In addition to the methamphetamine, when Canino-Morales was arrested, law enforcement recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Canino-Morales has a previous felony conviction and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Canino-Morales is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

Morales-Matos previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges and is currently awaiting sentencing.

© 2017 WCNC.COM