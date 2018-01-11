Cash reward offered for info in shooting of 9-year-old in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. – Police in Statesville are offering a cash reward for information leading to the person responsible for shooting a 9-year-old girl inside her home.

Statesville Police announced Thursday that anyone with information surrounding a shooting on Caldwell Street Tuesday morning should call detectives at 704-878-3406 immediately. Multiple people were shot, including the 9-year-old girl who was asleep in her bed when gunfire erupted.

“Forty-nine to 50 shots,” said Jovan Miller, the girl’s cousin. “Everybody was sleeping.”

Miller said he struggles to understand what the motive could be behind the shooting.

“I don’t think nobody (sic) with common sense would shoot up a house knowing children would be in there,” he told NBC Charlotte.

Anyone with information can also call the SBI at 828-294-2226 or Statesville Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Investigators say anyone that calls the tip line can remain anonymous.



