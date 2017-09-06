Catawba County homicide under investigation

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. – Police in Catawba County are investigating after a man was killed late Wednesday.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Whitener Road, which is south of Hickory. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Tony Ly.

Investigators identified James Vincent Rinkines as the suspect. Police believe he is with his girlfriend, Rose Shutz and the two are driving a gray 2011 Dodge Avenger with NC license plate BBV-6158.

Deputies have obtained warrants on Rinkines for murder. He is considered to be extremely dangerous. Anyone with information about Rinkines' whereabouts is asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at 828-464-5241.

