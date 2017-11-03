Cause of Chester toddler's death still unknown

Photo via the Adams family

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. -- The death of a 2-year-old in Chester remains under investigation.

Terry Tinker, the Chester County coroner has not released a cause of death for Khloe Simone Adams.

Tinker said autopsy results are still pending and may not be available for several weeks.

Without a cause of death, investigators with the police department told NBC Charlotte they cannot determine if charges will be filed.

Around 8:30 Wednesday morning, emergency services responded to a call of an unconscious child at a home on White Oak Street. Shortly after, 2-year-old Khloe Adams was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The toddler lived at the home with her father and his girlfriend.

Family members said they are stunned and confused about the sudden death of the little girl.

Just hours before she died, the family says Khloe went trick-or-treating Halloween night and appeared to be okay.

The State Law Enforcement Division, known as SLED is also a part of the investigation.

State law requires the department to investigate the death of any child who may not have died from natural causes.

