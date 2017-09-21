Charges after child pornography found on Lincolnton man's computer

Robert Lee Powell, via Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

IRON STATION, N.C. - A Lincolnton man has turned himself in to police Thursday after an investigation by local and federal authorities found child pornography on computers at his home.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, in coordination with the FBI Task Force, executed a warrant at the home of Robert Lee Powell last month in Iron Station, North Carolina.

In Powell's home they found multiple computers with child pornography depicting children ages 7 to 9.

During the investigation, the computers were confiscated and analyzed by authorities for more information.

Powell has been charged with five felony counts of Second Degree Exploitation of a Minor and five felony counts of third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a minor.

Powell turned himself in to the Lincoln County Magistrate's office Thursday and was placed under a $150,000 bond.

His first court appearance in district court is expected to be this Friday, September 22.

