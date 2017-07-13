Charges filed on man for 2016 deadly hit-and-run

Statesville Police Department

STATESVILLE, N.C. - Warrants have been obtained on a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that took place on the Fourth of July back in 2016.

Kerry Zockime Ravenell Jr., 26, of Statesville was charged in the case Thursday, after what Statesville police called, "A lengthy, exhaustive, and extensive investigation."

Ravenell is currently serving a prison term in the NC Dept. of Corrections on unrelated charges.

On July 4th, 2016, Statesville PD responded to a hit-and-run where Reynaldo Carbajal Hernandez, 43, died on the scene.

The charges come based on lab examinations that were recently received, in conjunction with other evidence gathered in the investigation.

Ravenell is being charged with Felony death by vehicle, DWI, DWLR, and Felony hit & run with serious injury/death.

