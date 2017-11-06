Charlotte churches concerned over security after Texas shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There are new questions about local police resources in light of the deadly church shooting in Texas.

On Sunday, officers were not able to help direct traffic at a local church because they were moved to the Panthers game. It’s raising questions about whether there are enough officers to go around.



The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says 75 churches currently hire officers for security or traffic.

NBC Charlotte obtained an email from St. Gabriel Catholic Church explaining to church members that officers would not be available to direct traffic because they were helping with security at the Panthers game.



Stephanie, who goes to the church, says seeing the officers makes her feel safer.

“Safety is always a concern especially as a mother of two young children," she said.

When asked about the number of officers and if there are enough to go around, CMPD said it depends on demand.

“It depends on what our demand is, and how many houses of worship heed some of the warnings we’re seeing,” said Lieutenant Steve Huber. “If a church is interested in getting some type of security they need to reach out to our secondary employment.”

Stephanie says security should be about prioritizing.

“I think a church should definitely be a priority,” she said. “You can’t really put a price on safety.”

Any church or business looking to hire a CMPD Officer can call 704-336-3229.

© 2017 WCNC.COM