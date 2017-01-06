Charlotte Douglas ups security after FL attack

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- In the wake of another deadly mass shooting, officials at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport announced they're stepping up security.

Friday, a gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, killing at least five people and wounding eight others. The shooting happened in the baggage claim area at Terminal 2, where Delta Airlines occupies most of the gates.

"Our thoughts are with Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport," Charlotte-Douglas officials said. "As part of an extended airport community, we offer our support and heartfelt condolences for the lives lost today."

In response to the shooting, airport officials in Charlotte said security continues to be a top priority and that they are remaining vigilant as the situation unfolds.

"Airport officials are in constant contact with our federal and local security partners, including the Department of Homeland Security and CMPD. A routine increase of visibility regarding security may take place," the airport said in a statement.

No further details on the airport's plans could be released for security reasons.

As always, travelers are asked to remain vigilant, too; if you see something, say something.

