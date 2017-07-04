Charlotte faces a night of violence following Fourth of July festivities

Thinkstock

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police across Charlotte and surrounding areas have had their plates full with multiple violent incidents following the Fourth of July celebrations.

CMPD says a man was stabbed in his abdomen around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. The incident occurred on the 2300 block of Margaret Wallace Road in southeast Charlotte.

The victim was stabbed inside his residence and the main suspect is a roommate, police say.

Mount Holly Police responded to a shooting around 1:46 a.m. Wednesday.

A teenage victim was shot in the arm on the 2600 block of N. Pine Street in northeast Charlotte. He was taken to the hospital by a "good Samaritan," police said. Authorities are investigating whether he was targeted or hit with a stray bulled from the festivities.

Two men also arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds from a shooting that occurred in the Steele Creek area.

