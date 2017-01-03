Charlotte man busted in child sex sting

Jeffrey Alan Churchwell (Photo: Lincolnton Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Lincolnton Police Department arrested a Charlotte man after a month-long undercover investigation in which detectives portrayed a child on social media. Jeffrey Alan Churchwell, 51, developed a dialogue with the said child. During the conversation, Churchwell made arrangements to meet said child in Lincolnton in order to have an unlawful sexual relationship. Churchwell arrived at the pre-determined location to meet the child where he was then arrested without incident.

Detectives charged Churchwell with one count of soliciting a child for an unlawful sex act by a computer and appearing to meet such child, four counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor, and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child. All of these charges are felony charges.

Churchwell was transported to the Lincoln County Magistrate’s Office where he was given a $250K secured bond for his charges. Churchwell was then placed in the Lincoln County Jail.

As a result of the arrest, further evidence was found that appeared to show that Churchwell has participated in sexual acts with children in the past. A search warrant was issued for Churchwell’s residence in Charlotte. Lincolnton Police Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers executed the search warrant. Additional evidence was located and seized during the search.

“Evidence discovered in this case shows that Churchwell possessed pornographic and obscene pictures of children. This evidence has been seized and an effort will be made to determine the possible sources of the images and to try to locate and identify any potential victims from the evidence. All resources available will be utilized in an effort to locate and identify the victims as well as to determine the chain of distribution, if any, of the images,” said Lt. Jason Munday of the Lincolnton Police Department.

“The main goal is to identify any other potential victims in an effort to provide services as needed and to develop any other potential charges towards Churchwell and any other offenders associated with this case,” Munday stated.

This case is still active and additional charges are possible.

If anyone can provide any information about Churchwell or this case or any other possible victims as it relates to Churchwell please contact Det. Brent Heavner of the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900.

