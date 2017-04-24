Charlotte man charged for allegedly sex-trafficking minors from jail

Zerrell Fuentes (Photo: US Dept. of Justice)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte man is facing federal charges for allegedly attempting to traffic three minors for sex from jail. The man's wife and mother also face similar charges.

According to the federal indictment, Zerrell Ross Fuentes, 24, worked with his wife, Brianna (Leshay Wright) or Fuentes, 24, and mother, Tanya Marie Fuentes, 53, in conspiring to recruit, entice, harbor, transport, provide and obtain three minors for sex trafficking between April and May 2016.

Tanya Fuentes (Photo: US Dept. of Justice)

While in jail, Fuentes allegedly used a phone to recruit the three minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts for his benefit. The three victims were all under the age of 18.

Fuentes arranged for the minors to be transported from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach for commercial sex, the indictment says. The proceeds from the arrangement were allegedly to be used to pay for his bond to get out of jail.

Fuentes is currently in custody on a federal firearms violation and will appear in court on the sex trafficking charges, authorities say.

Brianna and Tanya are scheduled to have their court appearances Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the three have been charged with an eight county indictment. The penalty for each of the eight sex trafficking related offenses is a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum life in prison as well as $250,000 fine.

Fuentes is also facing charges related to his federal firearms violation.

