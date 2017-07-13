Charlotte man charged with attempted murder of SC woman

Christopher Scott Griffin (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WLTX) - A Charlotte man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after an altercation with a woman at a Lexington County apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Christopher Scott Griffin, 50, is charged with grabbing a woman by the neck and choking her to the point of restricting her airway, according an arrest warrant.



“The woman hit Griffin with a blunt object while she was being choked and eventually got away,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Our investigation into the incident is ongoing, but we’ve already collected statements and talked to witnesses.”



Griffin was arrested at Landmark Apartments Tuesday morning after deputies responded to what was initially dispatched as an assault, according to Koon.



Griffin is in the Lexington County Detention Center after a judge set his bond at $100,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the victim.



© 2017 WLTX-TV