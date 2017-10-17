Charlotte man to serve 5 years after stealing identities of 10 people

Kendell Rashad Bowden (Photo: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte man was sentenced to more than five years in prison after he was convicted of stealing the identities of more than 10 people and making nearly $100,000 in fraudulent purchases.

Kendell Rashad Bowden, 26, was handed a 66-month sentence with three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Tuesday for bank fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, Bowden’s crimes occurred between December 2015 and July 2016. Prosecutors said Bowden used stolen personal information to obtain credit card accounts at multiple retail stores in Mecklenburg and Iredell counties. He also obtained a fake driver’s license to obtain bank loans to purchase two vehicles.

In February 2017, while out of jail on bond for federal charges, Bowden was accused of using the personal information of another victim to obtain a credit card in their name. Court records showed that Bowden accidentally sent a text message to his probation officer with the victim’s personal information. Bowden allegedly called his probation officer to tell him the message was intended for his sister and he asked the officer to delete the message.

© 2017 WCNC.COM