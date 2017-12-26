Missing Charlotte man with Alzheimer's found safe

Carwell Pate (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly man in northeast Charlotte.

According to CMPD, 76-year-old Carwell Pate was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Pate, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, walked to his mailbox in the 8000 block of Plott Road and did not return.

Pate is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-9 with a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, red sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Pate’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

