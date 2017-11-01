Charlotte middle-schooler charged with assaulting teacher

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are investigating a shocking assault case that happened in a Charlotte middle school.

A 14-year-old student at Whitewater Middle School is charged for striking a teacher in the face. Police said the incident happened last Thursday afternoon.

Police said the teacher’s glasses were knocked off and damaged after she was hit. In 2015, video from East Mecklenburg High School showed a student swinging at a teacher's glasses.

In the latest case, the 14-year-old boy was charged with assault for hitting a 35-year-old teacher.

“I think parents need to take more responsibility to step in,” said Donna Green, who has a Godson at Whitewater Middle School. “I don’t want him to see those kinds of things nor do I want to see those things happen to him.”

In the 2015-2016 school year, there were more than 300 assaults on school personnel at the Charlotte Mecklenburg School District, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Earlier this year, an 18-year-old man was arrested for the seventh time for allegedly punching a school employee in the face at Harding University High School.

Neither police or CMS would detail what led up to the assault at Whitewater Middle School. CMS said any student violating the code of conduct will be disciplined accordingly.

“If he doesn’t get some kind of reprimand for this, it’s going to get worse,” says Green.

Police say that student was arrested and turned over to his parents. Fortunately, the teacher was not hurt.

© 2017 WCNC.COM