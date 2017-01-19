Charlotte mom charged in infant son's death

Chaz Bush. (Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A mom in Charlotte is behind bars, accused of neglect in her infant son's death.

Majestic Kancaid Bush, just 3-month-old, was reported as unresponsive Tuesday afternoon around 1:30. MEDIC responded to the home in the 300 block of Harrison Street and declared the infant boy deceased.

Homicide detectives began gathering evidence, and after consulting with the Medical Examiner's Office, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police determined the infant was neglected, which led to his death.

The boy's mother, Chaz Bush, 30, was arrested and charged Thursday with murder and felony child neglect resulting in serious injury.

